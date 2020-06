Valentia Observatory recorded the highest number of wet days in Ireland last month.

Met Eireann says there were 11 wet days at the south Kerry weather station in May and 14 days with rain.

However, it was the driest month so far this year at Valentia with 52.6 millimetres of rain recorded; that’s well below the monthly average for the station of 93.5 millimetres.

The average temperature recorded in May was 12.4 degrees, which is above the monthly average of 11.5 degrees.