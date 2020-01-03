The Heat Doctor, David O’Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions, Glenbeigh joined Joe in studio to answer listeners’ questions about home heating and energy-saving solutions.
Over €142,000 has been allocated for projects in Kerry.It's part of a national allocation of over €4.5 million by Minister for Rural and Community...
Over 30 jobs are at risk following An Bord Pleanála’s decision to refuse retention planning permission to a Killarney venue.That’s according to David Rea...
It's expected a new Aldi store will open in Cahersiveen in August 2021, creating up to 20 permanent jobs.Planning permission for the 1,140sqm store...
The Heat Doctor – January 3rd, 2020
Killarney Planning Controversy – January 3rd, 2020
An Bord Pleanála has upheld a decision by Kerry County Council to refuse permission to allow a building at Killarney Racecourse continue to be...
Do We Need to Get Tougher with Motor Fine Evaders? – January 3rd, 2020
The Courts Service is proposing that drivers who fail to pay fines for motoring offences shouldn’t be able to renew their motor tax or...