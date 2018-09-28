Head of Mental Health Services in Kerry on Concern over Resources – September 28th, 2018

Dr Darra Phelan is the executive clinical director of Kerry Mental Health Services. Jerry asked him about the issue of resources highlighted by statistics such as the high number of children and teenagers waiting to see a psychiatric consultant.
Fears stalled hip and knee replacements at UHK won’t resume until the New Year
It's feared scheduled hip and knee operations at University Hospital Kerry won't resume until the New Year.They were stopped during the summer, and...
St Vincent de Paul issues urgent appeal for furniture donations
The St Vincent de Paul in Kerry has issued an urgent appeal for second hand furniture.They're looking for bed frames, sofas, arm chairs and...
Two Kerry restaurants recognised in Michelin Guide
Two Kerry restaurants have again been recognised by the Michelin Guide.Giovannelli in Killorglin and Chart House in Dingle have retained their Bib Gourmand status...
The Beauty spot | September
Mary O’Donnel joins us to discuss preparing skin, hair, nails and body for colder months.
Lets get Kerry Walking | Tralee
Jill St John Harrington attended the parkrun in Tralee and brings the latest report or Tralee’s ‘Lets get Kerry walking’.
Are Kerry pubs too cold?
We got a comment from a listener which sparked a lot of reaction with regards to Kerry pubs and restaurants being cold. So are...