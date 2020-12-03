The Government will continuously monitor Kerry Airport to see if it needs further funding.

That’s according to Minister of State for Transport, Hildegarde Naughton.

She’s announced over €1.4 million in grant aid for the Farranfore-based airport; this will go towards the operating costs.

Minister Naughton says our regional airports are critical for connectivity, foreign direct investment and the tourism industry.

She says the pandemic has had a severe impact on the aviation sector along with the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Minister Hildegarde Naughton will publish a new Regional Airports Programme for 2021 to 2025 in the coming weeks, which will help Kerry Airport come out of this crisis: