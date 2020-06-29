Government called on to clarify its plans for Tralee courthouse

The new Government is being called on to clarify its plans for Tralee courthouse.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly made the call.

Deputy Daly says there’s a risk the Courts Service will move criminal trials away from Tralee courthouse due to a difficulty swearing-in juries, amid the COVID-19 crisis.

He says moving trials away from Tralee isn’t an option as many Gardaí would possibly have to leave the county to give evidence; he adds there’d also be an additional loss of business to the town.

Deputy Daly says the finance, which has been set aside for a new courthouse, needs to be used to furbish the existing building on Ashe Street.