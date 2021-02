Gardaí and the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission are declining to comment on reports that a Kerry garda has been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing.

It’s being reported that a garda based in Kerry was arrested and subsequently questioned at Mallow Garda station.

According to reports, the garda was questioned by GSOC investigators following an allegation of drug dealing.

A spokesperson told Radio Kerry that An Garda Síochána has no comment as it is a GSOC arrest and investigation.