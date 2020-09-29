Gardaí called to Killarney house party

Gardaí in Killarney were called to a house party in the town in the early hours of last Sunday.

Gardaí were called at ten past midnight that morning to reports of a party in Hazelwood Drive and subsequently carried out a of patrol of the area.

Responding to a query from Radio Kerry News on the matter, gardaí stated that ‘Regulation 5′ : restriction on events in private dwellings’, is not a penal provision under the Health Act 1947.

Therefore, while it’s a lawful restriction, An Garda Síochána has no enforcement power in respect of this regulation.

Gardaí added that they adopt the approach of the three Es which are engage, educate and encourage.

They have appealed to the public in Kerry to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with public health guidelines.