Gardaí appeal for information on grey car following Tralee break-in

Gardaí in Tralee have asked the public to be on the lookout for a grey car which may have been connected with a burglary in Tralee last night.
A house that’s currently under construction was broken into in the Caherwisheen area of the town, and some expensive tools were stolen.
Gardaí believe that a grey Skoda Octavia that was seen being driven in a suspicious manner in the town last night, may be connected with the break-in.
Anyone who saw this car any time between midnight and the early hours of this morning, is asked to contact Tralee Garda station.