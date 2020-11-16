Gardaí appeal for information on grey car following Tralee break-in

Gardaí in Tralee have asked the public to be on the lookout for a grey car which may have been connected with a burglary in Tralee last night.

A house that’s currently under construction was broken into in the Caherwisheen area of the town, and some expensive tools were stolen.

Gardaí believe that a grey Skoda Octavia that was seen being driven in a suspicious manner in the town last night, may be connected with the break-in.

Anyone who saw this car any time between midnight and the early hours of this morning, is asked to contact Tralee Garda station.