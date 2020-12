Gaeltacht businesses in Kerry are invited to attend an online seminar on Brexit tomorrow.

The seminar, organized by Údarás na Gaeltachta, will discuss how businesses can address the challenges posed by Brexit and COVID-19.

The theme will be ‘Regenerate your business’ and the seminar will begin at 10am tomorrow morning.

The link to register for the seminar is www.eventbrite.ie/e/128871107953.