Friends of the Irish Environment says Foynes-Limerick road scheme “overblown”

The proposed Foynes-Limerick road scheme is hopelessly overblown.

Friends of the Irish Environment made the comments at an oral hearing hosted by An Bord Pleanala on the project, which includes the Adare Bypass.

The group says there’s a need for the Adare Bypass but the entire proposed road scheme wouldn’t help Ireland to meet international climate commitments, as it doesn’t reduce transport demand.

Director of the group, Tony Lowes says there is an alternative in place already by using the Foynes-Limerick rail line.

Mr Lowes denied that saying the application will only be determined by our courts, unless the board proceeds carefully and ensures the requirements of EU law are met, is a threat of legal action: