IT Tralee is rejecting claims it ignored equality legislation regarding the appointment of a chaplain. John Hamill, who produces the Free Thought Prophet podcast, says the Higher Education Authority issued requirements in 2016 to all institutes of technology.
He says the authority required ITs to adhere to equality laws and public sector procurement guidelines in appointing chaplains.
The Freethought Prophet, the IT & the Chaplaincy Service – December 12th, 2019
