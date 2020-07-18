Former retail workers in Tralee protesting for 100th day

Former retail workers in Tralee are protesting for the 100th day in a row.

70 Debenhams’ staff in Tralee were laid off over three months ago, when the retail giant announced it was going into liquidation.

This affected a number of its stores nationwide.

The former staff are seeking redundancy from the company.

Patricia O’Sullivan, who’s been working with Debenhams for 18 years, is one of those protesting this afternoon.

She believes Brexit has influenced the company’s decision to close.

Public and trade union representatives will attend the rally, which begins at 2pm in the Manor West Retail Park.

Patricia O’Sullivan thanks the public for their support so far.