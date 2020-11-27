Formal complaint made relating to vote taken during Kerry County Council meeting

A formal complaint has been made relating to a vote taken during the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris sent the complaint to CEO of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell.

It relates to a vote taken to select two nominees to the board of North, East and West Kerry Development (NEWKD).

Three councillors, Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy, Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly and Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly, were nominated for the two positions.

Over an hour and a half of the monthly meeting, which took place online, was spent debating the format this votes should take.

Only 27 councillors, those who were present during the roll call, were eligible to take part in this vote.

A number of councillors disagreed with the format of the vote and called for it to be postponed, so clarity could be sought.

Kerry County Council checked the legislation and assured councillors the correct format was being followed.

There were two rounds of voting. All three candidates contested the first round of voting which saw councillor Mikey Sheehy receive the most votes and secure the first nomination to the board.

In the first ballot, councillor Farrelly received the second highest number of votes, and some councillors believed as a result he should have secured the second nomination to the board.

However, a second round of voting took place, this time between councillors Charlie Farrelly and Mike Kennelly. Councillor Kennelly won this second round and got the second nomination to the board.

The council reiterated this was in line with legislation, however, a number of councillors were unhappy that the second round of voting had gone ahead, including Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris.

She has sent a complaint to CEO of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell, which outlines seven issues around this vote that she is unhappy with.

Councillor Ferris is requesting an emergency meeting to discuss the issues she’s raised.