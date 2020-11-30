Foam Rollers & Smartphones Have Given Rousing Team Talks The Boot

Are rousing team talks becoming redundant? Are they becoming dangerous? With the proliferation of social media and smartphones, is it only a matter of time before what’s meant to be strictly for teammates leaks out? Also, how can management teams create a team talk while catering for different personalities?

With me to discuss this are two men who must have the Midas touch, as they were part of Garvey’s Supervalu Co Senior Championship winning management teams.

We were joined by East Kerry football manager Jerry O’Sullivan and Kilmoyley hurling selector Maurice Murnane.