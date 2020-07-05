Liverpool are taking on Aston Villa at Anfield in their first home game as Premier League champions.

A win for Villa will see them move out of the bottom three.

It’s currently 0-0.

West Ham edged further away from the relegation zone but David Moyes’ side had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Newcastle, despite taking the lead twice.

Earlier today, the clash between European hopefuls Burnley and Sheffield United finished 1-1 at Turf Moor.

James Tarkowski gave the hosts the lead but Irish international John Egan scored the equaliser for the Blades ten minutes from time to rescue a point.

The late game sees Manchester City travel to Southampton. That one kicks-off at 1900.

===

In the Championship, West Brom are back within a point of Leeds at the top of the table.

They’ve beaten Hull 4-2 to remain on course for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Elsewhere, Swansea kept their play-off hopes alive with a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday while Middlesbrough remain in the relegation places following a 1-nil home defeat to QPR.

F1

There was plenty of drama on and off the track as the new Formula One season got underway at the Red Bull Ring.

The opening Austrian Grand Prix has been won by Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas.

World champion Lewis Hamilton ended up fourth after he was demoted followng a five-second time penalty, with fellow Brit Lando Norris finished third to claim his first podium finish.

There were several retirements – including Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen, who lost a wheel.

All drivers wore t-shirts with an anti-racism message ahead of the race but six chose not to take a knee.

GOLF

Seamus Power will resume the Rocket Mortgage Classic five shots off the lead later in Detroit.

The Waterford man sits on 14-under par, with American Matthew Wolff setting the pace.

Wolff is three ahead of the field on 19-under, after shooting a 64 yesterday.

Power is set to tee off at 1845.

===

QUARANTINE

New quarantine exemptions will allow major sporting events to go ahead in England this summer.

Under the UK government’s rules, sports teams won’t have to self-isolate for 14 days, but will have to live and work in “bubbles”.

The move means Champions League fixtures, international cricket matches and Formula One races can now take place.