HORSE RACING

An I-H-R-B Referrals Committee will meet on Friday to hear evidence relating to the photo of Gordon Elliott on a dead horse.

Elliott has been barred from entering runners in the UK while the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Cheveley Park Stud have become the first major owner to remove horses from Elliott following the controversial photo.

Stud owner Patricia Thompson has confirmed eight horses – including the unbeaten Envoi Allen – would be leaving Elliott and will be split between Willie Mullins and Henry de Bromhead.

====

The I-H-R-B say a video involving jockey Rob James is also under investigation.

James has issued a public apology after he was filmed pretending to ride another dead horse.

It’s believed the video is originally from 2016.

++++

Tiger Roll has been withdrawn from April’s Grand National.

His owners Gigginstown have complained of an unfair weight on the winner of the 2018 and 2019 renewals.

Tiger Roll’s withdrawal is unrelated to the Gordon Elliott photo controversy.

===

SOCCER

Ireland could be part of a potential combined bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

The UK Government has given its backing to a bid involving the FAI, English, Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish football associations.

A joint bid from Chile, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay is also expected.

The 2030 tournament marks the centenary of the first World Cup which was held in and won by Uruguay.

Spain, Portugal and Morocco are also considering a combined bid.

Fifa will formally open the process in 2022.

+++

The former Liverpool player and TV host Ian St John has passed away at the age of 82 following an illness.

He made 425 appearances as a forward for the Reds between 1961 and 1971, scoring 118 goals.

St John won League titles with Liverpool in 1964 and 1966 and an FA Cup in 1965.

St John then hosted the popular Saint and Greavsie football magazine show in the 1980s.

+++

Republic of Ireland international Derrick Williams is poised to complete a move to L-A Galaxy.

The defender is out of contract at Blackburn this summer, and is currently out injured.

=====

Manchester City could stretch their winning run to 21 matches tonight.

Pep Guardiola’s side welcome Wolves to the Etihad.

A City win would see them extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to fifteen points, and kick-off is at 8.

Gaelic Games

Áine O’Connor has been named Kerry Camogie Captain for 2021.

On Sunday Ian Brick and his management team revealed that Áine O’Connor was their choice to captain Kerry for 2021, when the playing season eventually gets up and running.

O Connor has been playing with the Kerry senior team since she was seventeen, winning Munster and an All-Ireland medals with Kerry and her club Clanmaurice.

SNOOKER

After nine-years away from professional snooker, Stephen Hendry returns tonight.

The seven-time world champion faces Matthew Selt in the first round of the Gibraltar Open.

Ken Doherty’s in action shortly, against Matthew Stevens.

Already today, Limerick’s Leo Fernandez has beaten Ian Burns by 4-frames to 1.

RUGBY

Johnny Sexton has put pen to paper on a new one-year contract extension with the IRFU and Leinster until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The Ireland captain turns 36 in July, but is as important as ever for country and province.

Sexton made his International debut in 2009, going on to win 3 Six Nations Championships with Ireland. He’s appeared for Leinster on 171 occasions, helping them to the European Cup 4 times.

+++

Munsters Billy Holland is retiring from rugby at the end of the season.

The 35-year old lock is Munster’s second-most capped player of all time behind only Donnacha O’Callaghan.

Holland says he wanted to retire while still playing well.

He won a solitary Ireland cap against Canada in 2016.