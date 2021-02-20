SOCCER

There’s less than half-an-hour until kick-off in the main Premier League game of the day.

Liverpool entertain Everton at half-past-5.

Shane Pinnington has the team news.

Chelsea remain unbeaten since new manager Thomas Tuchel took over last month after they played out a 1-1 draw with Southampton at lunchtime.

It’s still scoreless approaching full-time between Burnley and West Brom at Turf Moor in the 3-o’clock game.

The Baggies are down to 10 men with defender Semi Ajayi sent off in the first-half.

And at 8-o’clock tonight the final game of the day will see Fulham host Sheffield United.

***

Norwich are on their way to extending their lead at the top of the EFL Championship to seven points.

They lead Rotherham 1-0 approaching full-time at Carrow Road.

Second placed Brentford slipped up earlier on – they were beaten 2-0 by Coventry.

TENNIS

Japan’s Naomi Osaka landed her second Australian Open tennis title earlier today.

Osaka became the first woman since Monica Seles to win her first four Grand Slam finals after beating Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3 in Melbourne.

Brady was competing in her maiden Slam decider.

RUGBY

Munster and Connacht are both in action in Conference B of rugby’s Guinness PRO14 this evening.

Munster hold a 10-point advantage at the summit heading into their clash with Edinburgh at Murrayfield.

Wing Andrew Conway starts his first game for the Reds since December with returning Ireland players Craig Casey, Shane Daly and Chris Farrell also starting.

***

Connacht will be looking to avoid a fourth straight defeat at the Sportsground for the first time since 2013.

Andy Friend’s side welcome third-place Cardiff to Galway with the Westerners’ currently six-points above their opponents in the table.

Ireland trio Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan all start for Connacht with Jarrad Butler returning to captain the team from the back row.

Both matches kick off at twenty-five-to-eight.

SNOOKER

Antrim’s Jordan Brown has beaten Stephen Maguire 6-frames-to-1 in the Welsh Open semi-final.

He’ll face the winner of the other last four clash between Mark Williams and Ronnie O’Sullivan which takes place this evening.