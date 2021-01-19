SOCCER

Several Republic of Ireland internationals are on the move today.

Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane is joining Championship promotion hopefuls Swansea until the end of the season.

Former Ireland defender Richard Keogh has swapped League One MK Dons for Championship side Huddersfield.

While under-21 international Conor Masterson has left QPR for Swindon Town on loan.

Elsewhere, Diane Caldwell has signed for North Carolina Courage.

The Republic of Ireland defender has spent the last four-and-a-half years at German side S-C Sand where she was captain.

Caldwell will play alongside international colleague Denise O’Sullivan with the Courage.

====

Leicester City could end the night top of the Premier League.

They welcome Chelsea to the King Power from 8.15.

Leicester are unbeaten in their last five league outings, but manager Brendan Rodgers says that counts for little https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/5tue-1.mp3

There’s a 6pm start at the London Stadium where West Ham entertain West Brom.

=====

A home tie with Arsenal awaits the winner of tonight’s rearranged FA Cup third round tie.

Southampton entertain League One side Shrewsbury from 8.

RUGBY

Bundee Aki looks set to be fit for the start of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend says the centre could even feature in this Sunday’s Pro 14 meeting with the Ospreys.

The centre has been out since last month with a knee injury.

However, fellow centre Sammy Arnold has been ruled out until April due to a chest muscle injury.

Meanwhile, Friend says he’s held “really positive” contract talks with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

RACING

Trainer Charles Byrnes has had his license suspended for six months.

He was found to have given his horse Viking Hoard a “dangerous degree of sedation” at Tramore in October 2018.

The Limerick trainer has also been fined one-thousand euro.

GAELIC GAMES

Cavan veteran Aisling Doonan has retired from inter-county football.

The 33-year old made her debut in 2002, and would earn five All Star nominations.

Doonan was part of the Cavan side that reached the 2011 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Final.