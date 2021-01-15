GAELIC GAMES

Chris Barrett says he feels “incredibly privileged” to have donned the green and red of Mayo.

The corner-back has called time on his inter-county career after twelve years on the panel.

During that time, he won seven Connacht titles and an Allianz National league title.

Barrett is the fifth player in recent weeks to retire from the Mayo panel.

RUGBY

Connacht players will have one last chance to impress Ireland head coach Andy Farrell before the Six Nations.

Their Pro 14 game at home to Cardiff has been rearranged for Sunday week at the Sportsground.

It means Ulster are the only province without a game in the week left fallow by the Heineken Champions Cup’s suspension.

SOCCER

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Joel Matip is a doubt for Sunday’s top of the table clash with Manchester United.

The defender’s missed their last three games with an adductor injury.

Meanwhile, the Liverpool boss claims he’s never instructed any of his players on how to win a penalty.

Marcus Rashford claimed former United boss Jose Mourinho instructed them to be savvy about winning penalties.

United have won 42 in the the years under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but Klopp says he’d never encourage the engineering of a penalty https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jkpens.mp3

====

Wayne Rooney’s retired from playing to become permanent manager of Derby County.

He takes charge of the club with them third from bottom in the Championship.

With a takeover of the club stalled, Derby players have had trouble getting paid in recent weeks.

CRICKET

Tomorrow’s one-day international meeting of Ireland and the UAE has been postponed.

A number of the Emirates’ squad have been hit by COVID-19 this week.

Discussions are ongoing to play the fourth and final match in the series early next week.

SNOOKER

Yan Bingtao has beatenStephen Maguire 6-5 to reach the Masters semi-finals. in their Masters quarter final.

He’ll face Stuart Bingham tomorrow.

Later, John Higgins takes on Ronnie O’Sullivan.