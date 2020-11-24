SOCCER

Chelsea will have the last 16 of the Champions League in their sights, when they kick off away to Rennes in just under an hour.

Frank Lampard’s side can qualify tonight with a win, with two games still left to play in the group.

They’re currently level at the top of the group alongside Sevilla, who are away to Krasnador at 5.55.

Chelsea have made four changes from their recent win versus Newcastle.

Thiago Silva, Jorginho, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Cesar Azpilicueta all come in.

Manchester United are among those in action in the 8pm kickoffs.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side can take a big step towards last 16 qualification if they get the better of Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford.

Unitd were beaten 2-1 when the sides met in Turkey three weeks ago.

Group H’s other game sees PSG host Leipzig.

GAA

Laois are on the lookout for a new senior hurling manager.

It comes after boss Eddie Brennan chose not to seek reappointment in 2021.

Brennan guided Laois to a Joe McDonagh Cup success in 2019, before architecting a famous win against Dublin to reach the All-Ireland quarter finals.

However, he was critical of the county board in an ‘off-the-record’ interview which was subsequently published, before holding talks with them last week.

===

===

RUGBY

Eric O’Sullivan has earned his first call-up to the Irish squad, ahead of this Sunday’s Autumn Nations Cup tie with Georgia.

The Ulster loosehead comes in after Ed Byrne missed Saturday’s defeat to England with a calf injury.

Meanwhile Munster prop John Ryan is expected to train fully this week, despite carrying a knock.

Forwards coach Simon Easterby has explained why they didn;t call up any further players https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/easterby.mp3

France legend Christophe Dominici has died at the age of 48.

The former winger won 65 caps for France between 1998 and 2007, scoring 25 tries, and played a starring role in their run to the 1999 Rugby World Cup final.

Dominici died “suddenly” according to French media.