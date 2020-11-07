GAELIC GAMES

Cork have beaten Dublin by 6 points this evening in the All-Ireland Hurling qualifiers to bring their year to a close.

Valerie Wheeler was at Semple Stadium.

Elsewhere today Clare beat Laois on a scoreline of 27 points to 3-17 at Nowlan Park.

***

Dublin’s quest for a 10th successive Leinster Senior Football crown begins shortly.

The five-in-a-row All-Ireland Champions take on Westmeath in the quarter-finals at O’Moore Park with throw-in at a quarter-past-6.

***

Cavan secured their place in the Ulster Senior Football Championship semi-finals today by beating Antrim 13 points to 9 at Kingspan Breffni Park.

Elsewhere, Tipperary beat Limeirck 1-15 to 2-11 after extra-time to reach the Munster Football Championship Final.

LADIES FOOTBALL

Defending champions Dublin booked their place in the semi-finals of the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship today.

They beat Waterford by 17-points to 1-10 to secure top spot in their group.

Mayo opened their campaign with a 4-17 to four-points victory against Tyrone.

Cork beat Kerry 1-14 to 14 points with Saoirse Noonan scoring the crucial goal for the Rebels.

CAMOGIE

Wexford rounded off their All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship campaign with a victory.

The Models defeated their Leinster rivals Offaly by 1-15 to 1-13 at Enniscorthy to see Offaly finish bottom of their group.

SOCCER

There’s just under 20 minutes gone now in this evening’s Premier League game.

Chelsea have welcomed Sheffield United to Stamford Bridge where the visitors lead.

The Republic of Ireland’s David McGoldrick scored for the Blades in the 9th minute.

Elsewhere today, Manchester United came from behind to beat Everton 3 – 1 at Goodison Park.

Bruno Fernandes scored twice for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side while Edinson Cavani got his first goal for the club.

And Crystal Palace enjoyed an impressive 4 – 1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Tonight, the final game of the day then will see West Ham and Fulham meet at the London Stadium.

***

Here at home, Shamrock Rovers beat Derry City 2-nil in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Graham Burke and Aaron Greene both scored in the second half for Stephen Bradley’s side.

The loss means the Candystripes remain in relegation trouble with one game left.

GOLF

Shane Lowry is 5-under-par thru 9 holes of his third round at the Houston Open.

That leaves the Offaly native best of the Irish, in a tie for 5th and just two shots off the lead that’s held by South African Dawie van der Walt.

Padraig Harrington is level-par after 12 holes today while Graeme McDowell is 2-over thru 11.