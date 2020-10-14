SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland continue their search for a first win of their current Nations League campaign this evening.

Stephen Kenny’s side are in Helsinki to face Finland.

West Brom’s Dara O’Shea makes his senior debut alongside Shane Duffy at centre-back.

The team in full sees Darren Randolph start in goal; a back-four of Matt Doherty, O’Shea, Duffy and Enda Stevens.

Jayson Molumby, Jeff Hendrick and Conor Hourihane are in midfield, with Aaron Connolly and Daryl Horgan flanking Seanie Maguire up-front.

Victory will go a long way towards seeing Ireland among the second seeds for next year’s World Cup qualifiers.

But Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph says Finland will bring their own threats.

Kick-off in Helsinki is at 5.

The other game in Ireland’s group has a 7.45 start and sees Bulgaria entertain Wales

=

Seamus Coleman is expected to be fit for Saturday’s Merseyside derby.

The Republic of Ireland captain has missed this entire international window due to a hamstring injury.

His Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says Coleman, Andre Gomes and Allan are all fit for the visit of Liverpool.

=

The FAI Appeal Committee have found Wexford in breach of fielding an ineligible player in four First Division matches.

Those games were away to Athlone Town in July and then in August at home against Cabinteely and away to Shamrock Rovers Two and Cobh Ramblers.

Wexford will now forfeit all of four of those matches 3-0.

=

GAELIC GAMES

Galway football manager Padraic Joyce has picked his team for Sunday’s Allianz League clash with Mayo.

He’s been deprived of Moycullen players due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the county champions.

Corofin’s Jason Leonard will make his league debut at wing-forward in the game at Tuam Stadium.

Captain Shane Walsh is still recovering from ankle and knee problems.

New coronavirus restrictions in Northern Ireland mean spectators will not be able to attend sporting events there for at least the next four weeks.

Elite sport will be allowed to continue however, including GAA league matches, Pro 14 rugby, and soccer internationals at Windsor Park.

=

CYCLING

Sam Bennett has confirmed his participation in this year’s Vuelta Espana.

The Spanish grand tour gets underway next Tuesday.

It will be the first time in his career that the Tour de France green jersey winner will have ridden two grand tours in a season.

=

SNOOKER

Mark Allen is in second round action at the English Open this afternoon.

The world number-5 trails Robbie Williams by a frame to nil, with the first to four progressing in Milton Keynes.

Later, Jordan Brown takes on Kurt Maflin.

And world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan goes up against Ryan Day.