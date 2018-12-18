ESB Networks’ Dingle Project Ambassadors – December 18th, 2018

ESB Networks have announced the five ambassadors in Dingle who will trial the latest energy-saving technologies in their homes and businesses. The technologies include solar panels, air source heat pumps, electric charging points and battery management systems. They are Denis Galvin from Lispole, Colm Kennedy from Annascaul, Carol Leahy from Ballyferriter, Rory McKeown from Dunquin and Rose Spillane from Fahamore.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ESBNpod.mp3