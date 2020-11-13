Enterprise Ireland calls on Kerry businesses to prepare for Brexit

Enterprise Ireland is calling on businesses in Kerry to prepare for Brexit by applying for its Ready for Customs grant.

€9,000 is available to support the recruitment or redeployment of a full-time employee into a dedicated customs role, €4,500 can be availed of for a part-time position.

Enterprise Ireland Kerry Manager, Jerry Moloney is strongly advising all businesses in Kerry that are engaged in the movement of goods to, from, or through the UK, take up this grant; application details are available here.

Businesses are also urged to use the online Enterprise Ireland Brexit Readiness Checker.

Companies answer questions on a range of topics, and then receive an individualised report with advice and targeted resources.

Enterprise Ireland says the end of the Brexit transition period on January 1st has the potential to cause major disruption to businesses that don’t have the required customs clearance capacity.