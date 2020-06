The Coast Guard, the Shannon Rescue 115 Helicopter and the ambulance service are at the scene of an accident near Waterville.

A woman who was walking along the Kerry Way had a fall in an area described by Valentia Coast Guard as ‘inaccessible’.

Emergency services were notified of the accident at around 11.50am.

Iveragh Coast Guard unit responded to the incident as well as the Coast Guard’s rescue helicopter and HSE ambalance staff.

The woman’s injuries are not believed to be serious.