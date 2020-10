Education Minister Norma Foley says the government’s focus is on keeping schools open.

The Kerry Fianna Fáil TD and Minister for Education and Skills was speaking after it was announced that schools in Northern Ireland will close for two weeks.

Minister Foley says there are no plans to extend the traditional one-week mid-term break here due to elevated COVID-19 restrictions.

She says her department is following public health advice, which is that schools are safe and should remain open.