Education Minister says compensation will be sought from company behind Leaving Cert calculated code

The Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley says compensation will be sought from the company that developed the calculated Leaving Certificate code.

Around 6,500 students have been affected by the error in the algorithm; students who were downgraded will have their original mark reinstated.

Minister Norma Foley says an external reviewer is currently involved in the process, along with the contractor Polymetrika International and the Calculated Grades Executive Office.





It’s expected the Department for Education will have the full data in the coming days.

Minister Norma Foley says the issues will be pursued and compensation will be sought following the errors:

Meanwhile, a Killarney solicitor and the father of a Leaving Certificate student says the written exams should have taken place.

Pat F O’Connor previously predicted there’d be legal actions from the calculated grades system.

He says it’s unforgivable that 10% of students are impacted and says it’s an appalling mess created by politicians.

Mr O’Connor feels students and their families were badly let down by our politicians, adding many called for the written exam to be cancelled: