€5,000 available for LGBTI+ Youth Service Scheme in Kerry

A grant of €5,000 has been made available for an LGBTI+ Youth Service Scheme in Kerry.

The funding has been provided to Kerry ETB by the Department of Children and Youth Affairs.

This scheme aims to increase youth services contact hours with LGBTI+ young people, to ensure they are visible, valued and included.

The funding is intended to provide additional youth worker hours and for any additional associated costs such as transport or venue hire.

The scheme is open to voluntary youth organisations or services that are LGBTI+ youth focused.

Further information and application forms are available here; the closing date for applications is July 30th.