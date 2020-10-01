€4m seized and man arrested following organised crime searches in Kerry and LA

€4 million has been seized and a man arrested following searches in Kerry and Laois.

Personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau undertook searches of two premises, one in Kerry and the other in Laois, yesterday.

They were targetting the suspected criminal activities of a particular organised crime group, believed to be involved in drug trafficking at an international level.





In the course of the two searches, investigating members located and seized a quantity of cash estimated to total €4,000,000 (subject to completion of counting) along with three motor vehicles. A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of having committed an organised crime related offence and is currently detained at Tralee Garda Station.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll who heads organised and serious Crime said:”An Garda Síochána, through its organised and serious crime section continues to target criminal activity associated with organised crime groups with a particular focus on depriving those concerned of the proceeds of their criminal activity.”

He said the seizure of cash, potentially to the extent of €4 million, brings to €8 million the total amount of cash seized by the bureau so far this year and is another important achievement, reflecting Garda determination to dismantle particular organised crime groups.

The cash seizure is believed to possibly be the largest in the history of the State.