Up to €250,000 available to support outdoor cultural and entertainment projects in Kerry

Up to €250,000 in funding will be made available to support outdoor entertainment projects in Kerry.

Kerry County Council can apply for this funding under the Outdoor Public Space Scheme 2021, which was announced by the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin.

This grant will help local authorities create public spaces and facilities dedicated to the arts, culture, and festivals.

Under this scheme, local authorities are invited to propose capital projects for outdoor spaces which are flexible, innovative and facilitate year-round use.

Minister for Education Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement.