Over €25,000 has been awarded to four COVID-19 response projects in Kerry.

The funding has been allocated by the ESB for projects in the vicinity of its Grousemount Wind Farm in Kilgarvan.

The four recipient organisations are Rockmount Care Centre, Kilgarvan GAA Club, Comhaltas Cosanta Chúil Aodha and Comhlacht Tithe Sóisialta agus Forbait an tSuláin Teoranta.

The allocation is part of ESB’s COVID-19 response wind farm community fund totalling €240,000.