The National Lottery knew 6 weeks ago that four prizes totalling €180,000 were not included for players to win in three scratch card games since 2014. The prizes weren’t available in two versions of the Congratulations game and the Diamond Bingo Doubler game.
Labour councillor Marie Molony isn’t happy with how this has been handled.
How €180k Went Missing From Lottery Scratch Cards – December 12th, 2019
The National Lottery knew 6 weeks ago that four prizes totalling €180,000 were not included for players to win in three scratch card games since 2014. The prizes weren’t available in two versions of the Congratulations game and the Diamond Bingo Doubler game.