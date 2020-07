Over €14.4 million was paid out to farmers in Kerry under an agri-environmental scheme last year.

It was the fifth highest county for GLAS payments in 2019.

Galway had the highest level of payments under GLAS at almost €24 million, followed by Mayo, Donegal and Cork.

In total €202 million was paid to 48,000 farmers with an average payment of €4,200.

The information was released following a parliamentary question by Galway-Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice.