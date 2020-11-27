Drugs seized in South Kerry as part of Operation Thor

Drugs worth over four thousand Euro have been seized in South Kerry as part of a special Garda operation.

Part one of Operation Thor was conducted in the Caherciveen, Waterville, Caherdaniel and Valentia areas on Wednesday and Thursday, and focussed on speeding, drink driving and other motoring offences.

In part two of the operation yesterday, six houses in Waterville, Caherdaniel and Caherciveen were searched, resulting in the seizure of €4,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and herb, along with a small quantity of suspected cocaine.

No arrests have been made, but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry in each incident.

The operations involved Gardaí from Caherciveen, as well as members from the Kerry Roads Policing Unit, Kerry Divisional Drug Unit and the Southern Region Dog Unit.