Driver who failed to stop at county bounds and later crashed in Cork appears in court

The driver of a car that failed to stop for Gardaí on the county bounds between Kerry and Cork has appeared in court.

After failing to stop at the county bounds, the car was later seen by the Garda Armed Support Unit being driven dangerously at high speed coming into Cork City.

The car again failed to stop and then crashed into a lamp post in Ballincollig.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, numerous counts of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and no insurance.

There was also an outstanding warrant for the driver’s arrest.

The driver was brought before Cork District Court and will be receiving a number of summons.