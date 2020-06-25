Divers to join search in west Kerry

Searches will continue in west Kerry today for a missing man.

It’s feared that John Cunningham, who’s in his fifties, may have been swept into sea while checking lobster pots.

Navy and garda divers are expected to join the search today. It has been concentrating on both the coastline and mountainous areas between Dunmore Head and Coumeenole Beach.

Dingle coastguard, local lifeboats and Valentia Coastguard Radio Station are already involved in assisting.