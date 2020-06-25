Divers to join search in west Kerry

Search for missing man in West Kerry continuing - The search for a missing man in West Kerry is continuing. Valentia Coast Guard was notified at 8 o'clock this morning that a man in his fifties was missing off the coast between Dunmore Head and Coumeenole Beach. The Shannon rescue helicopter was involved in the search, but has returned to base for refuelling. The Valentia Coast Guard lifeboat and the Dingle Coast Guard unit are still searching the area.

Searches will continue in west Kerry today for a missing man.

It’s feared that John Cunningham, who’s in his fifties, may have been swept into sea while checking lobster pots.

Navy and garda divers are expected to join the search today. It has been concentrating on both the coastline and mountainous areas between Dunmore Head and Coumeenole Beach.

Dingle coastguard, local lifeboats and Valentia Coastguard Radio Station are already involved in assisting.

 

