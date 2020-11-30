Dingle parish may hold two daily masses during Christmas week to avoid Christmas Eve and Day rush

The parish priest for Dingle has suggested his parish might have two daily masses during Christmas week, to avoid a rush on Christmas Eve abd Christmas Day.

Up to 50 people are allowed gather in places of worship from tomorrow, as the country enters Level 3 restrictions.

Parishes all over the country are expecting that large numbers will want to attend mass on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Father Michael Moynihan says having two masses each day during Christmas week might take the pressure off for his parish of Dingle.