Denis O Mahony, Mileheight, Tralee

Loving husband of the late Bridget and much loved father of their only son Don. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Danny, sister Etty, Godchildren, nephews, nieces, daughter-in-law Claire, relatives, former colleagues, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Denis with the Requiem Mass being celebrated on Wednesday at 10am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass and internment afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 50 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****