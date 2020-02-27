Deer have been seen on the Ballydowney Roundabout in Killarney which has sparked conversation about the annual deer cull. Former county councillor John Joe Culloty and Damien Hannigan of the Irish Deer Commission spoke to Jerry. Later, Jerry spoke to regional manager from the National Parks and Wildlife Service, Séamus Hassett.
27 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today
There are 27 people waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry's Emergency Department today.That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation.Data from the...
South Kerry road which was partially wash away to reopen this evening
A road in South Kerry, which was partially washed away due to surface water, will reopen this evening.Kerry County Council says the R569, which...
Kerry pharmacist says profession has received no direct communication from health agencies on coronavirus
A Kerry pharmacist says his profession has received no direct communication from the HSE or the Department of Health in relation to the coronavirus.Jack...
That’s Jazz – February 26th, 2020
This week's extended edition of That's Jazz includes Ray Charles and Dr.John, new releases by Linley Hamilton and Darius Brubeck, anniversaries for Al Haig...
Kerry School Takes Part in National Alcohol Study – February 27th, 2020
The findings of a national study, that featured a Kerry school, have been published. The study carried out in conjunction with Drinkaware examines secondary...
Deer Cull in Killarney Sparks Debate – February 27th, 2020
