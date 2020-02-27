Deer Cull in Killarney Sparks Debate – February 27th, 2020





Deer have been seen on the Ballydowney Roundabout in Killarney which has sparked conversation about the annual deer cull. Former county councillor John Joe Culloty and Damien Hannigan of the Irish Deer Commission spoke to Jerry. Later, Jerry spoke to regional manager from the National Parks and Wildlife Service, Séamus Hassett.

