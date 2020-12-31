Decision on route for Abbeyfeale bypass expected by end of 2021

It’s expected a decision will be made on a route for the Abbeyfeale bypass by the end of 2021.

The N21 Abbeyfeale Road Scheme is currently in Phase 2, which is the options selection stage.

Limerick City and County Council says the restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the progress of the scheme’s development.

As part of Phase 2, preliminary routes within the study area around Abbeyfeale are being examined, and these will be further refined in the coming months.

A shortlist of potential routes will then be subject to a public consultation process.

The council is currently planning to hold this public consultation process in the first half of next year, restrictions permitting.

Limerick City and County Council intends to choose the preferred route option by the end of 2021, but it says this timeline is subject to further review.

Earlier this year, Kerry County Council gave permission to the council in Limerick undertake any necessary works on land in Kerry as part of the scheme.

A map of the study area can be found on the project on www.n21abbeyfeale.ie