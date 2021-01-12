Debenhams workers to vote on Government offer

A 3 million euro upskilling fund has been described as ‘ridiculous’ by Debenhams workers, ahead of a vote on it today.

The Government’s offered the money to re-train around 1,000 people who lost their jobs when the company went into liquidation; around 90 people lost their jobs in the Manor West outlet in Tralee.

But the workers, who are close to day 300 of their redundancy dispute, say courses are already available free to the unemployed.

Former shop steward at the Henry Street store in Dublin Jane Crowe wants the group to vote no to the proposals today: