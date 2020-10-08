Debenhams’ liquidators seeking injunction against actions of some former employees

Debenhams’ liquidators are seeking an injunction against the actions of some former employees.

KPMG, which is co-liquidator of the store’s Irish operation, is seeking a High Court injunction to restrain allegedly unlawful actions by former employees and others at any of its 11 stores across the country.

Former Debenhams workers are campaigning for a redundancy package of four weeks per year of service.

The injunction, which has been filed by the liquidators against some former staff, is due to be heard in the High Court on Tuesday.

Yesterday, Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds said the defendants should be provided with cease and desist letters in advance of that hearing, according to the Irish Examiner.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry, who claims the action is cowardly by the liquidators, says there’s an alternative to legal action.

Meanwhile, former Debenhams workers in Tralee are marking their 6th month of protesting tomorrow in Manor West.

Former staff will mark the occasion on Friday by having a coffee together at 2pm, while abiding by COVID-19 restrictions.