Death of Tralee woman who was Ireland’s first lung transplant recipient

The death has occurred of Ireland’s first lung transplant recipient, Kerrywoman Veronica Doyle.

Originally from Basin View Tralee, but living in Abbeyfeale, Veronica made history in 2005 when she underwent the transplant at the Mater Hospital, under Professor Jim Egan and his team.

She went on to lead a full life in the years that followed, and actively campaigned to encourage people to carry organ donor cards.

She will be buried in Reilig Ide Naofa in Abbeyfeale today (Wednesday) followed 12 noon Requiem Mass at the Church of the Assumption.