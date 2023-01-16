Willie Leahy, Caherlevoy, Mountcollins, Co. Limerick.
Predeceased by his sisters Mary and Elsie, Willie will be sadly missed by his loving sister Sheila, nephew Michael, grandnephew Findlay, niece-in-law Loretta, close neighbours, relatives and friends. May he rest in heavenly peace in the arms of his family before him.
Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village, Co. Kerry this Wednesday evening, January 18th from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass for Willie will take place at The Church of The Assumption, Mountcollins on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery Brosna.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Templeglantine Tournafulla Mountcollins Parishes Facebook Page:
