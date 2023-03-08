Willie Casey, Lyre, Gneeveguilla.

On Wednesday, 8th March 2023, peacefully in the excellent care of the nurses and staff of St Columbanus Nursing Home and previously of Heather Lee Nursing Home. Predeceased by his wife Bridie, sons Owen & Patrick, sisters Nora, Neil, Kate, Margret and Eleanor. Deeply regretted and fondly remembered by his daughter Nora Ann, sons Michael, Willie, Dan, sister Mary O Connor, daughters in law Hannah Cronin, Veronica Casey, partner Caroline Reynolds, son in law Bernie Irwin, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Willie Rest in Peace

Reposing at St. Brigid's Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla on Friday, 10th March, from 5pm to 7pm, followed by removal to Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Requiem mass on Saturday, March 11th, at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Willie’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live from the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore