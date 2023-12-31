William (Willie) Kelly, Rusheen, Ballylongford and formerly of Knockenagh, Shrowen, Ballydonoghue Co Kerry
Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home Main Street, Ballylongford on Tuesday evening January 2nd from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem mass for William will take place on Wednesday Jan 3rd at 11am at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford, followed by internment in Relig Michil Cemetery Ballylongford. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
A donation box will be in place at the Funeral Home on Tuesday evening
Family Information: William passed away peacefully on December 30th, surrounded by his loving family in the Palliative Care Unit, UHK. William is predeceased by his parents Julia and Thomas, sisters Mary, Theresa and Kitty, and his brother Patsy. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eleanor, sons Thomas, Billy, Michael, Denis and Patrick; daughters Kathleen, Elaine, Mary and Julie, his brother Sean, sons-in-law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Rest In Peace
Recommended
Deadline extended to find deal which will determine golf's futureJan 1, 2024 10:56
Kerry County Council launches Community Support FundJan 1, 2024 10:17
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notesJan 1, 2024 10:56
2 Irish cards to start the new yearJan 1, 2024 09:31
Up to 300 new jobs created in Castleisland in recent yearsDec 31, 2023 17:52