William (Willie) Kelly, Rusheen, Ballylongford and formerly of Knockenagh, Shrowen, Ballydonoghue Co Kerry

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home Main Street, Ballylongford on Tuesday evening January 2nd from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem mass for William will take place on Wednesday Jan 3rd at 11am at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford, followed by internment in Relig Michil Cemetery Ballylongford. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

A donation box will be in place at the Funeral Home on Tuesday evening

Family Information: William passed away peacefully on December 30th, surrounded by his loving family in the Palliative Care Unit, UHK. William is predeceased by his parents Julia and Thomas, sisters Mary, Theresa and Kitty, and his brother Patsy. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eleanor, sons Thomas, Billy, Michael, Denis and Patrick; daughters Kathleen, Elaine, Mary and Julie, his brother Sean, sons-in-law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Advertisement

Rest In Peace