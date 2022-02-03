William ( Willie ) Dowling, Ballydwyer East, Ballymacelligott, Tralee.
Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife Joan ,his family Annette Nolan (Kilmoyley),Marie McManus ( Fermanagh ), Nuala O'Connor ( Carrigaline) Liam ( Ballydwyer ) and Una Kenny ( Baltinglass ) ,sons-in-law, his adored twelve grandchildren and cherished greatgrandson Seán Óg , his brothers and sisters Chrissie, Tessie, Betty, Bridie, Dan and Mikie , brothers -in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends .Predecease by his brother Jerry .
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland this evening from 5pm to 7pm.
Funeral arriving to St. Brendan's Church Clogher Ballymacelligott on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am.
Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery . The Mass will be livestreamed on the Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook Page
