William (Willie) Anthony White, (Goulanes, Castlecove, Co Kerry and formerly of 10, Haig Gardens, Boreenmanna Road, Cork).

On the 21st of December, 2022, William (Willie) passed away in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff in the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry and surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Marie (nee O' Rafferty). Loving father of James, David and Liam, adoring grandfather of Thomas and Olivia.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, grandchildren, brothers John, Ned and Freddie, sisters Mary, Peggy and Ellen, daughters-in-law Samantha and Martina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many great friends, particularly Dan and Billy.

May His Spirit Be Free.

Reposing at The Church of The Most Precious Blood, Castlecove, on Tuesday evening (December 27th) from 4.30pm to 6.00pm. Requiem Mass for William (Willie) will take place on Wednesday morning (December 28th) at 11.00am followed by burial in Coad Cemetery.

William (Willie's) family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.