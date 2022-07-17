William Murphy, Lake View, Caragh Lake, Killorglin
Reposing Tuesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5pm - 7pm. Funeral arriving Wednesday afternoon to St. James's Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv. House Strictly Private Please
Family Information: Sadly missed by his loving wife Hannah, son Aidan & his partner Kellie, granddaughter Sophia, sisters Mary & Nora, brother Mike, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.
