Minister 'not happy' with speed residents are being moved from Ocean View Care Home

Sep 20, 2024 12:23 By radiokerrynews
A Minister of State in the Department of Health is 'not happy' with the speed at which residents are being moved from Aperee Living in Camp.

Mary Butler is the junior minister with responsibility for older people.

She told independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae that she has relayed her concerns to the HSE, and wants the process to go slower.

The Department of Health has told Radio Kerry News that Minister Butler has expressed concern at the pace of transfer of residents from the home, and that she will meet with senior HSE Kerry leadership today to discuss the situation.

Deputy Healy-Rae says he does not blame the HSE but wants the process to be slowed down to see if new owners or management can be found for the Ocean View Care Home, Camp.

Radio Kerry News understands the first residents could be moved as early as Monday.

The HSE took over the running of the nursing home on Wednesday, the 11th September.

